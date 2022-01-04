Roger Baldwin

44 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 4, 2022
By Staff Report
Roger Lynn Baldwin, age 77, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully December 22, 2021 with is loving wife by his side and under the care of The Villages Regional Hospital. He grew up on a farm near Clarence, IA with his parents Roger and Ruth; sister Jeanine; and brother Brett where he met Diana, his high school sweetheart and beloved wife of 58 years. After high school he proudly served in the US Air Force followed by a data processing career.

A friend to everyone, a kind, fun-loving man who enjoyed golfing with his family and friends. An avid pickleball player, as his fellow players at FishHawk Recreation Center would attest. Also loved playing on his electronic keyboard, RVing extensively throughout the US, cruising, traveling in Europe, downhill skiing and driving Petty NASCAR. Roger got his private pilot’s license and fulfilled his life-long dream.

Roger will be deeply missed by his wife Diana; son Eric (Janell) Baldwin; daughter Heather Baldwin; grandsons Austin Snyder and Andy (Tylar) Schlichte; great-granddaughter Addison Schlichte; sister Jeanine (Mike) Fuller; brother Brett Baldwin; and many nieces; nephews; and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or contributions, please do an act of kindness in honor of Roger. Arrangements entrusted with BALDWIN BROTHERS Funeral & Cremation Society-Spanish Springs.

