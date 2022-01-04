70.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 4, 2022
type here...

Wildwood Police Department mourns loss of one of its officers

By Staff Report
Officer Anthony Johnson
Officer Anthony Johnson

The Wildwood Police Department is the mourning the loss of one of its officers.

Officer Anthony “A.J.” Johnson died this past Thursday night as the result of a medical illness. He was a 13-year member of the police department.

A.J. was an outstanding person, a man of integrity, and a tremendous family man,” said Wildwood Police Chief Randy Parmer.

The chief added that Johnson was “loyal and dedicated” and that he “diligently served the community.”

Officer Johnson is survived by his mother, his wife of 27 years and three children.

“In addition, A.J. will be greatly missed by his other family … his brothers and sisters at the Wildwood Police Department and the City of Wildwood,” Parmer said.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 at the First United Methodist Church, 21501 County Road 40, Dunnellon.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Canadian snowbird describes nightmarish rental villa

A Canadian snowbird, in a Letter to the Editor, describes the nightmarish condition of a villa he rented for two months in The Villages.

Critical information consumption

A Village of Sanibel resident warns that we should be a lot more discerning when it comes to consumption of news. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Unchallenged immigration endangers America

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that unchallenged immigration is a stab into the heart of the safety shield of our country.

Homeowners paying the price because lawmakers won’t stand up to roofers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of El Cortez resident contends that consumers are paying the price because lawmakers won’t stand up to roofers who are scamming insurance companies.

Villager can’t get answers about condition of recently renovated golf course

A Village of Santo Domingo resident recently played the renovated Sandhill Executive Golf Course. He found some deficiencies and contacted the golf division, but hasn’t heard back from them.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos