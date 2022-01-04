Wildwood Police Department mourns loss of one of its officers

The Wildwood Police Department is the mourning the loss of one of its officers.

Officer Anthony “A.J.” Johnson died this past Thursday night as the result of a medical illness. He was a 13-year member of the police department.

“A.J. was an outstanding person, a man of integrity, and a tremendous family man,” said Wildwood Police Chief Randy Parmer.

The chief added that Johnson was “loyal and dedicated” and that he “diligently served the community.”

Officer Johnson is survived by his mother, his wife of 27 years and three children.

“In addition, A.J. will be greatly missed by his other family … his brothers and sisters at the Wildwood Police Department and the City of Wildwood,” Parmer said.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 at the First United Methodist Church, 21501 County Road 40, Dunnellon.