70.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 4, 2022
type here...

Woman arrested with drugs after investigation into suspicious vehicle

By Meta Minton
Savanna Saige Greenlee
Savanna Saige Greenlee

A woman was arrested with drugs after an investigation into a suspicious vehicle.

Fruitland Park police at 11:40 p.m. New Year’s Day responded to the Spring Lake Cove Apartments where a gray Kia has been parked with its engine running for 30 minutes in a spot reserved for guest parking. When an officer approached the vehicle, 25-year-old Savanna Saige Greenlee, who lives at 501 W. Miller St. in Fruitland Park, got out of the vehicle and began walking away, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. After Greenlee exited the vehicle, the officer noticed the distinct odor of marijuana in the air.

Greenlee said she was at the apartment complex visiting her grandmother. She admitted she had been smoking marijuana in the car and that she had a weapon under the driver’s seat.  A bag containing 9 grams of marijuana was found in the vehicle. In addition, a Crown Royal bag found in the car contained another 1.3 grams of marijuana, Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills, Amphetamine Dextroamphetamine pills, and a $100 bill along with three $20 bills.

She was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $8,000 bond. The weapon was taken by police for safekeeping.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Canadian snowbird describes nightmarish rental villa

A Canadian snowbird, in a Letter to the Editor, describes the nightmarish condition of a villa he rented for two months in The Villages.

Critical information consumption

A Village of Sanibel resident warns that we should be a lot more discerning when it comes to consumption of news. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Unchallenged immigration endangers America

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that unchallenged immigration is a stab into the heart of the safety shield of our country.

Homeowners paying the price because lawmakers won’t stand up to roofers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of El Cortez resident contends that consumers are paying the price because lawmakers won’t stand up to roofers who are scamming insurance companies.

Villager can’t get answers about condition of recently renovated golf course

A Village of Santo Domingo resident recently played the renovated Sandhill Executive Golf Course. He found some deficiencies and contacted the golf division, but hasn’t heard back from them.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos