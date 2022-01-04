Woman arrested with drugs after investigation into suspicious vehicle

A woman was arrested with drugs after an investigation into a suspicious vehicle.

Fruitland Park police at 11:40 p.m. New Year’s Day responded to the Spring Lake Cove Apartments where a gray Kia has been parked with its engine running for 30 minutes in a spot reserved for guest parking. When an officer approached the vehicle, 25-year-old Savanna Saige Greenlee, who lives at 501 W. Miller St. in Fruitland Park, got out of the vehicle and began walking away, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. After Greenlee exited the vehicle, the officer noticed the distinct odor of marijuana in the air.

Greenlee said she was at the apartment complex visiting her grandmother. She admitted she had been smoking marijuana in the car and that she had a weapon under the driver’s seat. A bag containing 9 grams of marijuana was found in the vehicle. In addition, a Crown Royal bag found in the car contained another 1.3 grams of marijuana, Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills, Amphetamine Dextroamphetamine pills, and a $100 bill along with three $20 bills.

She was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $8,000 bond. The weapon was taken by police for safekeeping.