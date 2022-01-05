Pastor David Houck to provide update on children in Ocala National Forest

Villages residents are welcome to attend the first meeting in 2022 of Friends of SoZo Kids set for 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10 at Rohan Recreation Center.

Pastor David Houck will provide an update on what’s happening in the Ocala National Forest. Information will be shared about volunteer opportunities, the new robotics programs and results of the Angel Tree and holiday meals programs.

Villages IDs are required. Nonresidents can request a guest pass to attend the general meeting by emailing [email protected].