Plans moving forward for another Culver’s Restaurant near The Villages

The first act of the new year for the busy Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board was to recommend approval of a special lot for a Culver’s Restaurant planned for the Beaumont development north of County Road 466A across from Pinellas Plaza.

Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt on Tuesday recommended city commission approval of the special lot.

Commissioners likely will consider the lot and a site plan Holt recommended last month at a January meeting.

The 4,874-square-foot restaurant will be built on the northwest corner of CR 466A and Pinellas Place on a street called Penrose Place. It will have 45 parking spaces, a drive-up window and seating for 104 customers on about 1 ½ acres.

The owner of the special lot is required to grant an easement to an adjacent lot for installation of water, sewer and drainage systems, according to the proposed ordinance. Other easements will allow the development district to install signs, an irrigation system and walls or fences on the special lot.

Known for its butter burgers and frozen custard, Culver’s now has about 4,300 franchise restaurants in the United States and Canada. The first restaurant was founded 38 years ago in Sauk City, Wis., by Craig and Lea Culver.

The Beaumont Culver’s will be the second in The Villages area. The other is on Wedgewood Lane near Southern Trace Plaza.