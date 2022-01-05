Ranny Jay Owens of Wichita, Kansas passed away December 30, 2021 in The Villages, Florida. A Celebration of His Life will be held on a date, not yet determined, using Zoom, to accommodate friends and relatives from distant states and Covid restrictions. If you are interested in viewing the Celebration, please email his wife, Kathy, who will need your email address to facilitate this event. Her email address is: [email protected]

Surviving Ranny is his wife, Kathy Owens; and his four children: Sherry Huckleberry & husband Mike of Kansas, Jeffery Madzey & wife Kathy of Kansas, RJ Owens of Texas and Jennifer Owens of California. Also, two step-daughters, Kelly Wilson & her husband Sam, and Eileen Thomas, both residing in Florida. Grandchildren include; Brody, Cameron, Mason, Faith, Kaylee, Tripp, Eadyn Joy, Quentin and Eileen.

Ranny is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake.