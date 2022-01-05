62.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Search warrant leads to arrest of felon with weapon, ammunition and marijuana

By Meta Minton
Bryson Onterio Strong

A search warrant was served early Wednesday morning at a home in Wildwood leading to the arrest of a felon with a weapon, ammunition and marijuana.

Officers served the warrant at 4 a.m. at a home at 707 Fifth St. where they took 39-year-old Bryson Onterio Strong into custody on multiple charges, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A search of the residence turned up a .22-caliber rifle, ammunition, marijuana, multiple jars with marijuana residue and a digital scale. Strong is a convicted felon. At the time of his arrest, he was also wanted on several outstanding Sumter County drug charges.

Strong was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $27,000 bond.

