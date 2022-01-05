Speeding driver apprehended on felony charge of possession of THC oil

A speeding driver was apprehended on a felony charge of possession of THC oil.

Frank Alan Hill, 29, of Lakeland, was driving a a white passenger car at 2:45 a.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was clocked at 83 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, a K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. A black container was found in a bag on the front passenger seat. The container held three Raw Garden vape pens, one of which was loaded with 279.3 mg of THC oil. Also found in the container were 2 grams of marijuana and a small metal grinder.

Hill was arrested on charges of possession of TCH oil, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $4,000 bond.