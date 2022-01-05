71.7 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Villager whose anger over Trump fueled 2020 arrest lands back behind bars again

By Meta Minton
Cary Franklin De Van

A Villager whose anger over President Trump fueled his arrest in 2020 has landed back behind bars again.

Cary De Van, 83, was arrested shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday at his home in the Broyhill Villas in the Village of Ashland on a warrant charging him with failure to appear. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

The Philadelphia, Pa. native’s legal trouble started on July 30, 2020 after crashing his golf cart in a multi-modal path tunnel in the vicinity of Buena Vista Boulevard and Rainey Trail. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, the golf cart had a broken axle and was missing its windshield. De Van told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies he had been “watching President Trump on TV then got really mad at what he said,” according to the report. That’s when he started pouring the vodka. By the time the crash occurred, De Van was “not able to stand under his own power” during field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .149 and .148 blood alcohol content.

As a result of that arrest, De Van’s license was suspended. However, he was caught back behind the wheel in January 2021 in Ocklawaha. He claimed he did not know his license had been suspended.

He was jailed last year in October, November and December after skipping court dates.

