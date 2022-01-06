72.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 6, 2022
35-year-old girlfriend arrested in alleged attack on 75-year-old beau

By Staff Report
Brittney Devine
Brittney Devine

A 35-year-old girlfriend has been arrested in an alleged attack on her 75-year-old beau.

Brittney Lee Devine was arrested Wednesday on a Lake County warrant charging her with felony charges of domestic battery and depriving use of 911.

The warrant is the result of an alleged attack in October on the 75-year-old man at a home on Happy Lane in Lady Lake, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Devine, who stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, punched the man with a closed fist, choked him and locked him out of his residence. She was reportedly “intoxicated.” She hid his phone so he could not call law enforcement.

They had been living together “in an intimate relationship as boyfriend and girlfriend” at the time of the attack, the affidavit said.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $7,000 bond. Her estranged boyfriend turned 76 in December.

