60.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 6, 2022
type here...

Antonio Giunta

By Staff Report
Antonio Giunta
Antonio Giunta

On the evening of December 2, 2021 Antonio Giunta died at the age of 86.

“Tony” was born to Michelangelo & Maria in 1935 in Italy. They relocated to Brooklyn, NY in 1947.

He served in the US Army from 1956-1958.

He worked as a heavy duty equipment operator and was a proud member of the International Union Of Operating Engineers, Local 15. In April 1958 he married Josephine and together they raised three children. Tony was an avid poker player, loved to golf and enjoyed entertaining friends and family in his home with his wife.

He is survived by his wife Josie, his three children; Marie, Michael and Charles; six grandchildren; Nicole, Samantha, Anthony, Michael, Charles and Joseph; and four great grandchildren; Giavanna, Raegan, Joseph and Paisley.

A memorial service will be held on January 8th, 2022 at Hiers Baxley Funeral Home, 3975 WedgewoodLane, The Villages, FL, 32162 at 11:00AM

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Here’s how to stop the expansion

In a Letter to the Editor, an Ocala resident offers an idea for stopping an unpopular expansion of the Florida Turnpike.

More cases of COVID-19 and death under Biden’s watch

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the COVID-19 pandemic is getting out of control under President Biden’s “feckless leadership.”

Canadian snowbird describes nightmarish rental villa

A Canadian snowbird, in a Letter to the Editor, describes the nightmarish condition of a villa he rented for two months in The Villages.

Critical information consumption

A Village of Sanibel resident warns that we should be a lot more discerning when it comes to consumption of news. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Unchallenged immigration endangers America

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that unchallenged immigration is a stab into the heart of the safety shield of our country.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos