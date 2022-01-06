On the evening of December 2, 2021 Antonio Giunta died at the age of 86.

“Tony” was born to Michelangelo & Maria in 1935 in Italy. They relocated to Brooklyn, NY in 1947.

He served in the US Army from 1956-1958.

He worked as a heavy duty equipment operator and was a proud member of the International Union Of Operating Engineers, Local 15. In April 1958 he married Josephine and together they raised three children. Tony was an avid poker player, loved to golf and enjoyed entertaining friends and family in his home with his wife.

He is survived by his wife Josie, his three children; Marie, Michael and Charles; six grandchildren; Nicole, Samantha, Anthony, Michael, Charles and Joseph; and four great grandchildren; Giavanna, Raegan, Joseph and Paisley.

A memorial service will be held on January 8th, 2022 at Hiers Baxley Funeral Home, 3975 WedgewoodLane, The Villages, FL, 32162 at 11:00AM