62.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 6, 2022
type here...

Governor suspends Sumter County commissioners facing perjury charges

By Meta Minton
Gary Search 1
Gary Search
Oren Miller 1
Oren Miller

Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended two Sumter County commissioners facing perjury charges.

Commissioners Oren Miller and Gary Search learned through County Attorney Jennifer Rey of the suspension, effective Thursday, Jan. 6.

DeSantis proclaimed the suspensions are in the “best interests of Sumter County.” The suspensions mean that both men are prohibited from performing their duties as commissioners and are no longer being paid.

You can read the governor’s orders of suspensions at:

Executive Order 22-01 – Suspension of Oren Miller (00957539xA281E)

Executive Order 22-02 Suspension of Gary Search (00957540xA281E)

Miller and Search were both arrested Dec. 15 on felony charges of perjury. Both men have pleaded not guilty and both men remain free on bond.

Miller, a resident of the Village of Sanibel, and Search, a resident of the Village of Amelia, were both elected in 2020 after commissioners seen as puppets of the Developer of The Villages forced through a highly unpopular 25 tax increase on homeowners.

Miller, Search and Commissioner Craig Estep, attempted to make good on promise to shift the tax burden from homeowners to impact fees paid by developers. The Villages fought the move tooth-and-nail and eventually enlisted state Rep. Brett Hage to change the law. DeSantis signed off on the measure.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages Daily Sun is ignoring an important story

A Village of Bonita resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of The Villages Daily Sun for the newspaper’s decision to ignore an important local story.

A reader from New Jersey offers thoughts on The Villages

A reader from New Jersey checks in to offer his thoughts on The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Here’s how to stop the expansion

In a Letter to the Editor, an Ocala resident offers an idea for stopping an unpopular expansion of the Florida Turnpike.

More cases of COVID-19 and death under Biden’s watch

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the COVID-19 pandemic is getting out of control under President Biden’s “feckless leadership.”

Canadian snowbird describes nightmarish rental villa

A Canadian snowbird, in a Letter to the Editor, describes the nightmarish condition of a villa he rented for two months in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos