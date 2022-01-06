Law enforcement looking for suspected chainsaw thief at Lowe’s

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in the search for a suspected chainsaw thief at Lowe’s.

The crime occurred on the evening of Dec. 13 at the home improvement store on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake.

The white male was wearing a light gray shirt with the words “Hilfiger EST 1985” on the front, blue jeans, a light gray hat, gray and orange sneakers, and black ink tattoos on his left forearm and upper right arm. The suspect selected item # 2546189- Ego 56-inch Electric Chainsaw valued at approximately $369 and left the store. The suspect entered a gray SUV that was waiting in front of the main exit.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Martin at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477). Reference case number 000067.