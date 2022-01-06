72.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 6, 2022
Pets successfully find new holiday homes through adoption event in Sumter County

By Staff Report

Pets successfully found new holiday homes through a recent adoption event in Sumter County.

Moshe finds a home
Moshe found a new home through the pet adoption event.

Sumter County Animal Services hosted the adoption event, “I’ll be Home for Christmas” on Dec. 17 and 18. The goal was to find homes for as many dogs and cats as possible. Animals Services found homes for 47 animals and transferred 52 animals to rescue agencies in December.

Some of the important highlights of the event include the adoptions of Moshe the cat, Darth Vader the chihuahua, Ellie May the hound, and Sugar Plum the amputee Great Pyrenees.

Moshe the cat was adopted before the end of Hanukkah. Darth Vader, the Chihuahua found a family with a young boy to play with at the adoption event. Ellie May, the hound found her a family at the event.

Sugar Plum found a new home through the adoption event
Sugar Plum found a new home through the adoption event.

Sugar Plum was a Great Pyrenees that came to Animal Services with a severely injured right rear leg. After an emergency amputation and biopsy, it was discovered that the open wound was cancerous. Sugar Plum recovered from the surgery and was transferred to the Florida Great Pyrenees Club just before Christmas. 

Animal Services still has more dogs and cats that are looking for a new home in the new year. Animal Services will host an adoption event, “New Year, New Start” from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21 and Saturday, Jan. 22 at 819 CR 529, Lake Panasoffkee.

All animals are free to approved adopters and will have their annual vaccinations, spayed/neutered, microchipped, and given the first month of Simparica Trio.

Please visit our website at https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/adopt to see available animals and apply online to adopt an animal.

If you are a Sumter County resident and are not quite ready to adopt but are willing to provide a home this winter and foster an animal, apply online at https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/foster.

