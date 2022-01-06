Red Sox Nation in The Villages ready to welcome new members to team

Red Sox Nation in The Villages is ready to welcome new members to its team.

The club is open to those who live in The Villages, root for the Red Sox and like to have fun.

A meet and greet event is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19 at Everglades Recreation Center.

There will be ball park snacks, 50-50 raffle, and a Red Sox highlight video.

Club members enjoy events including watch parties, golf outings, holiday parties, memorabilia auctions and guest speakers.

Members also take trips to cheer for Boston sports teams as they visit Central Florida.