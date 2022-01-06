Sumter Commission chair says business will move forward despite suspensions

Sumter Commission Chairman Craig Estep has expressed confidence that commission business will move forward despite the suspension of two of its members.

Commissioners Oren Miller and Gary Search, both facing felony charges of perjury, were suspended from their duties Thursday by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The five-member commission will need the three remaining members present in order to have a quorum and gavel into session.

The next meeting is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Everglades Recreation Center.

“Business will continue to move forward,” Estep said.

Search had been elected last year to serve as the commission’s vice chairman. Estep indicated the commission will move forward, for the foreseeable future, without a vice chairman.

Miller, a resident of the Village of Sanibel, and Search, a resident of the Village of Amelia, were both elected in 2020 after commissioners seen as puppets of the Developer of The Villages forced through a highly unpopular 25 tax increase on homeowners.

Miller, Search and Estep, attempted to make good on promise to shift the tax burden from homeowners to impact fees paid by developers. The Villages fought the move tooth-and-nail and eventually enlisted state Rep. Brett Hage to change the law. DeSantis signed off on the measure.