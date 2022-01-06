72.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 6, 2022
type here...

Villagers can apply to show off their talents at spring craft show

By Staff Report

Villagers can apply to show off their talents at the spring craft show.

The Spring Craft Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12 at Laurel Manor Recreation Center, SeaBreeze Recreation Center and Rohan Recreation.

Because of the overwhelming amount of talented crafters in The Villages, space is limited and will be assigned using a lottery system. One application per person/household. Unassigned spaces will be removed the morning of the show. There will be 100 tables per venue.

You can download the application at this link: REC281 Spring Craft Show Application_IBC_1221

The Recreation & Parks Department recognizes the following categories as approved for the bi-annual craft shows.

• Textiles – cross stitch, embroidery, quilting

• Wood, Metal or Clay – pottery, carpentry

• Paper, Canvas – calligraphy, card making, decoupage

• Basket weaving

• Artificial flower arrangements

• Other – bead work, glass fusion

Applications must be received by Feb. 21 at La Hacienda Recreation Center.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages Daily Sun is ignoring an important story

A Village of Bonita resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of The Villages Daily Sun for the newspaper’s decision to ignore an important local story.

A reader from New Jersey offers thoughts on The Villages

A reader from New Jersey checks in to offer his thoughts on The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Here’s how to stop the expansion

In a Letter to the Editor, an Ocala resident offers an idea for stopping an unpopular expansion of the Florida Turnpike.

More cases of COVID-19 and death under Biden’s watch

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the COVID-19 pandemic is getting out of control under President Biden’s “feckless leadership.”

Canadian snowbird describes nightmarish rental villa

A Canadian snowbird, in a Letter to the Editor, describes the nightmarish condition of a villa he rented for two months in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos