Contractor accused of stealing Villagers’ outgoing holiday mail from postal stations

A United States Postal Service contractor has been charged with stealing Villagers’ outgoing holiday mail from postal stations.

Miranda Delee Farleigh, 25, had a postal key and was delivering mail from the Lady Lake Post Office to multiple postal stations for half a dozen years. The contract was held by Farleigh’s mother.

Farleigh’s parents went to the Lady Lake Postmaster and asked for a meeting after finding several tubs of undelivered mail in their daughter’s bedroom. The mail was turned over to the postmaster.

On Nov. 23, the parents went to the Alhambra Postal Station to confront Farleigh. At the postal station, they found more mail in their daughter’s car.

The following day, a veteran postal inspector was assigned to the case. Within days, he determined that Farleigh had rifled through more than 4,000 pieces of mail.

“Nearly all of the rifled envelopes consisted of outgoing mail that appeared to hold a holiday and/or greeting card,” the investigator wrote in a report, according to a criminal complaint on file in U.S. District Court.

During an interview with the investigator, Farleigh confessed that while she had been working in her official capacity as a mail carrier, she had targeted the outgoing mail that was dropped off by residents in The Villages.

“She advised she also had driven to nearby postal station mail rooms that were not on her route, entered the mail rooms, and stolen the outgoing mail,” according to the criminal complaint.

She said she was addicted to heroin and that fueled her determination to steal the mail in hopes it would yield money for drugs. She admitted she had been stealing mail in Lake and Sumter counties for a month, beginning in October. Farleigh conceded she was responsible for all of the stolen mail in her bedroom and in her car.

The investigator interviewed several Villagers, confirming their mail had been stolen:

• A Villager mailed 10 holiday cards a week prior to Thanksgiving. They had been mailed from the Lynnhaven Postal Station. All 10 were found in the more than 4,000 piece of mail stolen by Farleigh.

• A resident of Alhambra had four pieces of mail stolen by Farleigh. They were holiday and birthday cards.

• A resident of the Village of Buttonwood had mailed five cards to grandchildren, each containing a $20 bill. The currency was missing when the mail was recovered.

• A Villager confirmed five pieces of holiday mail had been stolen from the postal station at the Village of Bridgeport. The mail was found in the tubs Farleigh had stolen.

• One postal customer in Lady Lake learned that a sympathy card had been stolen by Farleigh.