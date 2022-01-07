Enraged Villager arrested after getting left behind by girlfriend at bar

An enraged Villager was arrested after he was left behind by his girlfriend at an area bar.

Law enforcement officers were called late Thursday night to a home in the 700 block of Truman Avenue after a 911 call was received from the residence on the Historic Side of The Villages. A dispatcher at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Communications reported hearing a scuffle before the line went dead.

When Lake County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, they found a a chair knocked over in the driveway. A woman who lives at the home was found at a neighbor’s house. The woman had a swollen right cheek and dried blood on her face. She had scraped elbows and blood on her palms.

She said she had gone to the County Line Bar on County Road 25 and gotten into an argument with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, 57-year-old Terence Childers. She said she left him at the bar.

The woman said that “somehow” he found his way back to their residence in the Village of Silver Lake. He grabbed her by the throat and she could not breathe, according to an arrest report. Childers, who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds took away her cell phone when he realized she had called 911.

The woman was able to break free and seek refuge at a neighbor’s home.

Childers was found on the living couch and was “severely intoxicated,” the arrest report said.

The Kentucky native was arrested on charges of domestic battery by strangulation and depriving use of 911. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $15,000 bond.