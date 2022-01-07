Gov. DeSantis announces 15,000 doses of Regeneron to support monoclonal antibody sites

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced 15,000 doses of Regeneron have been secured for Florida and will be immediately utilized to support new monoclonal antibody sites.

Earlier this week, DeSantis highlighted the importance of the lifesaving therapeutics and called on the Biden Administration to release its “stranglehold” on the supply of monoclonals.

“But for the federal government’s decision to restrict supply of monoclonal antibody treatments to Florida, my administration would have already opened additional monoclonal antibody treatment sites throughout the state,” DeSantis said. “Before the Biden Administration seized control of the monoclonal supply after Florida pioneered its widespread use and demonstrated its efficacy, approximately 30,000 doses per week were being administered to Floridians, saving countless lives. We will rapidly deploy the 15,000 doses that we have now secured, but the Biden Administration is still obstructing the state of Florida’s ability to manage our own supply of monoclonal antibodies and I will continue to seek additional doses for Floridians.”

DeSantis also announced that the state of Florida will be providing up to one million rapid tests as needed for residents of assisted living facilities and nursing homes.