To the Editor:

Sorry, Meta an AR-15 is NOT an assault rifle – it is just a plain, old rifle that has been tricked out to look like an assault rifle. The AR stands for for ArmaLite, the company that developed the rifle. An assault rifle can be shot with single bursts or full automatic. An AR-15 is a semi-automatic gun (like many pistols) which means each the trigger must be pulled for each shot made.

L. David Mills

Village of Lynnhaven