Linda A. Sainato, 72, of Summerfield, FL passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022. She was born June 19, 1949 in New Haven, CT to Nicholas C. and Anne “Muessle” Pavia. She is survived by her sister, Donna J. (Michael) Barnick, Nieces: Christina (Mark) Bays and Danielle (James) DeNardis; 2 grandnieces and 1 grandnephew; and numerous other loving family and friends.

Please check back for service date and time to be held at the graveside in Beaverdale Memorial Park Cemetery in New Haven, Ct.