New Yorker escapes prosecution in alleged purse-swinging attack on grandmother

A New Yorker will escape prosecution in an alleged purse-swinging attack on her grandmother in The Villages.

Ginamarie Megan Schultz, 24, was arrested Nov. 30 on a felony charge of aggravated battery on a person over the age of 65 and a misdemeanor charge of simple assault, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies had been called to a home in the Village of Hacienda East where Schultz had apparently gotten angry with her mother who had returned from grocery shopping and was unloading items. Schultz started throwing things, including chairs. Schultz began swinging a purse and struck her grandmother. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the home in disarray, including a box of Cheerios which “had been opened and its contents scattered around the room.”

However, Schultz will not be prosecuted in the case. Last week, the prosecutor’s office announced the case was being dismissed due to “victim/witness issues.”