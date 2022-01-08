75.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 8, 2022
type here...

New Yorker escapes prosecution in alleged purse-swinging attack on grandmother

By Meta Minton

A New Yorker will escape prosecution in an alleged purse-swinging attack on her grandmother in The Villages.

Ginamarie Megan Schultz, 24, was arrested Nov. 30 on a felony charge of aggravated battery on a person over the age of 65 and a misdemeanor charge of simple assault, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies had been called to a home in the Village of Hacienda East where Schultz had apparently gotten angry with her mother who had returned from grocery shopping and was unloading items. Schultz started throwing things, including chairs. Schultz began swinging a purse and struck her grandmother. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the home in disarray, including a box of Cheerios which “had been opened and its contents scattered around the room.” 

However, Schultz will not be prosecuted in the case. Last week, the prosecutor’s office announced the case was being dismissed due to “victim/witness issues.”

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

January 3 article about the arrest of a man with AR-15 in his truck

A Village of Lynnhaven man disagrees with a Villages-News.com news article about a weapon. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Wife’s injured ankle leads to painful experience in accessing ER at Brownwood

A Village of Fenney resident describes an injury his wife suffered made more painful because of the inability to access the ER facility near Brownwood. He calls for the situation to be resolved “immediately.”

Why so much dislike?

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders why Americans feel the need to express such dislike for one another over political differences.

Radicalization can be quick

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that radicalization in America should be a warning to many here in The Villages, who have been radicalized in the same way.

Biden blames Trump

A Village of Mallory Square resident says he “nearly wretched” when he watched Vice President Harris and President Biden give their speeches to a wide television audience Thursday morning. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos