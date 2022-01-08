67.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 8, 2022
type here...

Newly hatched eaglets spotted at well-known nest in The Villages

By Staff Report

Newly hatched eaglets have been spotted at a well-known nest in The Villages.

The nest is located along the Springdale Trail. Many residents have been eagerly watching for the babies to make their first appearance.

Two newly hatched eaglets in nest with adult Bald Eagle on Saturday afternoon
Two newly hatched eaglets in nest with adult Bald Eagle on Saturday afternoon.
An adult Bald Eagle lands in nest as the newly hatched Eaglets watch.
An adult Bald Eagle lands in nest as the newly hatched Eaglets watch.

Noted Villages shutterbug Ron Clark got a peek at them on Saturday.

Most people do not realize that Florida has the largest concentration of Bald Eagles in the lower 48 states. There are some 1,500 breeding pairs around the state. Here in The Villages there are many pairs of Bald Eagles spread out around our community, however, the most widely known one is over the Springdale Trail.  

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

January 3 article about the arrest of a man with AR-15 in his truck

A Village of Lynnhaven man disagrees with a Villages-News.com news article about a weapon. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Wife’s injured ankle leads to painful experience in accessing ER at Brownwood

A Village of Fenney resident describes an injury his wife suffered made more painful because of the inability to access the ER facility near Brownwood. He calls for the situation to be resolved “immediately.”

Why so much dislike?

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders why Americans feel the need to express such dislike for one another over political differences.

Radicalization can be quick

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that radicalization in America should be a warning to many here in The Villages, who have been radicalized in the same way.

Biden blames Trump

A Village of Mallory Square resident says he “nearly wretched” when he watched Vice President Harris and President Biden give their speeches to a wide television audience Thursday morning. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos