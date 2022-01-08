Newly hatched eaglets spotted at well-known nest in The Villages

Newly hatched eaglets have been spotted at a well-known nest in The Villages.

The nest is located along the Springdale Trail. Many residents have been eagerly watching for the babies to make their first appearance.

Noted Villages shutterbug Ron Clark got a peek at them on Saturday.

Most people do not realize that Florida has the largest concentration of Bald Eagles in the lower 48 states. There are some 1,500 breeding pairs around the state. Here in The Villages there are many pairs of Bald Eagles spread out around our community, however, the most widely known one is over the Springdale Trail.