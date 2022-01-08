75.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 8, 2022
Number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow in The Villages and rest of the state

By Staff Report

Last week Florida had a 138 percent increase in new cases COVID-19. This week, the growth is only 33 percent.

The three counties associated with The Villages have gotten worse. However, Sumter county is still the safest county in the area.

Cars were lined up at the COVID-19 testing site on County Road 466 in The Villages.

Per the graph below, Sumter County is better than the other geographical areas shown. (The state of Florida weekly report contains interesting data that is not included in this summary. The link to the latest Florida weekly report is on the webpage). The vaccination rate in Sumter County is very high.

Sumter County COVID 19

Many of the new Florida cases are concentrated in the southeast corner of the state, comprised of Dade (Miami) and Broward (Fort Lauderdale). The latest weekly cases per 100K population for these two counties and the average for the state of Florida are shown below. So the Florida counties with large metropolitan areas could be easily compared; Orange County (Orlando with major theme parks), Duval (Jacksonville), Hillsborough (Tampa), and Pinellas (St. Petersburg) are also shown. Currently, Pinellas is the safest of those shown on the chart. Broward shows a strong sign of leveling off. Dade shows early signs of leveling off.

COVID cases

