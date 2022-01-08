Robert Allen Johnson

49.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 8, 2022
By Staff Report
Robert A. Johnson went to the Lord on January 4, 2022. He was the son of Lareen and Agnes (VanKuren) Johnson. Bob attended school at New Albany High School. Robert was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Floyd, Claude, Doris, Madelyn, Kenneth, Leona, and Larena. In July 1954 he joined the Air Force. He did his basic training at Sampson AF Base in Geneva, NY. Bob attended Radio Communication School. He was stationed at several AF bases. From Victoria AF base in Texas he was sent to Japan. Robert met and married Fumiko Ohno. They had one daughter, Dawn. In 1966, while at Johnson AF base, he received orders to go to Vietnam. Bob was with the Forward Air Control. As a radio operator one of his jobs was to fly with a pilot and spot the enemy. In June 1967 on one of these flights he was badly wounded. Robert was taken to the 3rd field hospital in Saigon and later transferred to Valley Forge Hospital for treatment where he spent 3 months. After twenty-three years Bob retired as a Tech Sergeant, E-6 on August 1, 1977. He attended Durham Business College and received his diploma in Computer Programming. Bob worked in this field as a independent contractor for 26 years. He retired and moved to Florida. While in the service Robert received many medals. They were: Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Outstanding Unit Award with Bronze Oak Leaf, Air Force Good Conduct Medal with 4 bronze leaves, Army Good Conduct Medal with 1 Bronze Conduct Knot, National Defense Service Medal with bronze Star, Vietnam Service Medal, Air Force Longevity Medal with Silver Oak Leaf, FVN Gallantry Cross with Bronze Star and Vietnam Campaign Medal. Robert was a lifetime member of the Purple Heart Association. He was a member of Chapter 466 of Ocala and a trustee. Robert was involved with the Republican Party; he put together the Green Meadows directory. Bob was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans. He attended church at Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Marion Oaks. He is survived by his wife, Jarmelia A. Mitchell, daughter Dawn McClure of Spring, TX; granddaughter Christine and grandson Connor of Spring, TX; sisters, Shirley Cooper of Pine View, NY; many nieces, nephews and step-children. Burial will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Donations can be made to the DAV. Arrangements are entrusted to Hiers Baxley funeral Services in Belleview, FL. Condolences may be expressed at hiers-baxley.com.

