The Villages cracking down on unauthorized signage

The Villages is cracking down on unauthorized signage due to an increase of its usage.

The District Office is reminding residents that balloons, ribbons, yard sale signs or any other materials attached to street signs can cause damage and are not permitted. In addition, signs are not permitted on District property, including right of way areas, in cul-de-sacs or in roundabouts to ensure the safety of all motorists, pedestrians and property.

Signage can cause distractions to motorists, as well as cause line of sight problems.