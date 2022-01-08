67.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 8, 2022
type here...

Unpaid fines piling up at home in The Villages occupied by squatters

By Meta Minton

Unpaid fines are piling up at a home in The Villages that had been occupied last year by squatters.

Fines have topped $1,500 at the abandoned home at 718 Santa Fe St. in the Village of Polo Ridge.

The fines will be a topic of discussion when the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors meets at 11 a.m. Friday at Savannah Center.

A squatter was arrested at this house at 718 Santa Fe St. in the Village of Polo Ridge
A squatter was arrested at this house at 718 Santa Fe St. in the Village of Polo Ridge.

The abandoned house has been a source of strife for neighbors and their anxiety levels increased when the squatters moved in and began stealing water from their spigots. The previous owners are dead and the ownership of the property is in limbo. The water and utilities have been shut off.

Anisa Ebony Trychta, 34, was arrested at the home last year where she had apparently been squatting.

Trychta, 34, was released in November from the Sumter County Detention Center after she was sentenced to time served on a theft charge.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

January 3 article about the arrest of a man with AR-15 in his truck

A Village of Lynnhaven man disagrees with a Villages-News.com news article about a weapon. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Wife’s injured ankle leads to painful experience in accessing ER at Brownwood

A Village of Fenney resident describes an injury his wife suffered made more painful because of the inability to access the ER facility near Brownwood. He calls for the situation to be resolved “immediately.”

Why so much dislike?

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders why Americans feel the need to express such dislike for one another over political differences.

Radicalization can be quick

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that radicalization in America should be a warning to many here in The Villages, who have been radicalized in the same way.

Biden blames Trump

A Village of Mallory Square resident says he “nearly wretched” when he watched Vice President Harris and President Biden give their speeches to a wide television audience Thursday morning. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos