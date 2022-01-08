Unpaid fines piling up at home in The Villages occupied by squatters

Unpaid fines are piling up at a home in The Villages that had been occupied last year by squatters.

Fines have topped $1,500 at the abandoned home at 718 Santa Fe St. in the Village of Polo Ridge.

The fines will be a topic of discussion when the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors meets at 11 a.m. Friday at Savannah Center.

The abandoned house has been a source of strife for neighbors and their anxiety levels increased when the squatters moved in and began stealing water from their spigots. The previous owners are dead and the ownership of the property is in limbo. The water and utilities have been shut off.

Anisa Ebony Trychta, 34, was arrested at the home last year where she had apparently been squatting.

Trychta, 34, was released in November from the Sumter County Detention Center after she was sentenced to time served on a theft charge.