To the Editor:

My wife injured an ankle on the golf course (confirmed broken.) As she was already in the golf cart we simply headed for the emergency center across from Brownwood only to learn the golf cart path was cut off from the emergency center. As she was unable to walk from back to front of building we had to jump the curb and hope it did not get hung up. The solution is a simple one and should be resolved immediately.

Ralph White

Village of Fenney