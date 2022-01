To the Editor:

It is bad enough that we only get a weekly update on the number of positive cases in Sumter County. Look at this week’s report and see how the numbers have risen drastically even more than the Delta surge. And still you go to any Villages, indoor building and no masks! Restaurants, recreation centers, pro shops, etc. What are they waiting for? Omicron is highly contagious, as the numbers are proving, and yet no masks, crazy!

Randy Lavin

Village of Belle Aire