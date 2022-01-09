Dorothy Faulkner

Dorothy L. Faulkner, 92, Summerfield, Florida went to be with the Lord on December 10, 2021 at her Chatham Glen Healthcare Center in The Villages,

Florida. Dorothy was born on March 20, 1929 in Breckenridge, Kentucky to her parents Marvin Compton, Sr. and Ida (Macy) Compton. Dorothy had worked in many different careers throughout her life, but her last position was working in the Cemetery Sales Industry, which seemed to be her most favorite. She had worked her way from being a Sales Counsellor to holding the position of Vice President of Sales for Fort Hill Memorial Park in Lynchburg, Virginia. Dorothy was of the Methodist faith. Dottie dropped out of high school and went to work at Fort Knox to support her mother – she started her “career” there in the “Marking Department” responsible for marking the soldiers clothing and receipt with their name and serial number. She was quickly promoted to an overhead crane operator in the Ordnance Department – a Rosie the Riveter – her position involved moving tanks, all heavy armored equipment, and parts of same to be repaired to different parts of the building to be repaired. She held this position until the end of World War II at which time she was promoted to the secretary of the Chief Dietician. During this time, she also was able to complete her GED.

She is survived by her two loving children: Barry L. Taylor of Miami, FL and Sue

Thomas and her husband Daniel of Wilmington, DE; five grandchildren: Burt,

Brad and Brandon Taylor – Sarah Phillps and Rebecca Phillips Hoover and her

husband Josh; four great-grandchildren: Chloe, Hannah and Luke Hoover and

Gloria Taylor and many loving nieces and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Stanley F. Taylor and her siblings.

Funeral Services will be held in Lynchburg, Virginia with burial at Fort Hill

Memorial Park in Lynchburg, Virginia. For service arrangements please contact the Tharp Funeral Home at (434) 237-9424.

The Family has requested donation to be made to Samaritans Purse for Kentucky tornado victims in Dorothy’s loving memory.