79.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, January 9, 2022
type here...

Gov. DeSantis elevates Lake County judge to Fifth Judicial Circuit  

By Staff Report
Judge Jason Nimeth
Judge Jason Nimeth

Gov. Ron DeSantis has elevated a Lake County judge to a seat on the bench in the Fifth Judicial Circuit.

Jason Nimeth has served as a judge on the Lake County Court since his appointment by the governor in 2019. Previously, he served as an assistant state attorney for eight years in the Fifth Judicial Circuit.

He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his law degree from Barry University.

Nimeth fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge S. Sue Robbins.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

COVID-19 is spreading and yet people won’t wear masks

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, can’t believe that with COVID-19 spreading like wildfire, masks are not being worn in The Villages.

Book offers all you need to know about President Trump

A Village of El Cortez resident contends Trump put Americans in real danger when he was in the White House. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Suspension of commissioners proves you can’t go against the Developer

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends the suspension of two Sumter County commissioners proves you can’t go against the Developer of The Villages.

January 3 article about the arrest of a man with AR-15 in his truck

A Village of Lynnhaven man disagrees with a Villages-News.com news article about a weapon. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Wife’s injured ankle leads to painful experience in accessing ER at Brownwood

A Village of Fenney resident describes an injury his wife suffered made more painful because of the inability to access the ER facility near Brownwood. He calls for the situation to be resolved “immediately.”

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos