Gov. DeSantis elevates Lake County judge to Fifth Judicial Circuit  

Gov. Ron DeSantis has elevated a Lake County judge to a seat on the bench in the Fifth Judicial Circuit.

Jason Nimeth has served as a judge on the Lake County Court since his appointment by the governor in 2019. Previously, he served as an assistant state attorney for eight years in the Fifth Judicial Circuit.

He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his law degree from Barry University.

Nimeth fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge S. Sue Robbins.