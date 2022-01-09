79.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 9, 2022
Public hearings set this week in effort to clean up out-of-compliance homes

By Meta Minton

Public hearings this week will be the next step in an effort to clean up out-of-compliance homes in The Villages.

The boards of supervisors of Community Development Districts 1 and 3 will hold public hearings Friday morning at Savannah Center regarding taking on the responsibility for power washing homes, driveways, walkways, fences and walls. A rule change would also give the CDDs the authority to trim hedges.

Many CDD supervisors in The Villages have been feeling frustrated by the limitations regarding homes that are out of compliance. Many of those homes are abandoned, with owners often deceased.

The CDDs would have to pay the costs for powerwashing and hedge trimming, but would have hopes of recovering the money down the line. Many neighbors have been pleading for action at eyesores in their neighborhoods.

The CDD 1 board meets at 8 a.m. Friday at Savannah Center.

The CDD 3 board meets at 11 a.m. Friday at Savannah Center.

Comments are residents would be welcomed during the public hearings.

