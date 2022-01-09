Rotary Club of The Villages Evening delivers diapers to Health Start center

Recently members of the Rotary Club of The Villages Evening, Jim and Sue Bodenner, delivered nearly $300 worth of diapers to Sumter County Healthy Start in Sumterville.

According to Tammy Craig, LPN care coordinator, the Evening Rotary Club “donates diapers about every five to six weeks and it allows us to help out our parents needing some help.”

The Bodenners watch for sales and coupons and rebates on diapers to get the best price. Anyone wishing to donate diapers can contact Rotarian, Sue Bodenner at (616) 433-5400 or drop them at Sumter Health Start 1425 South U.S. 301 in Sumterville. Sumter Healthy Start is a resource for all types of services to Sumter parents. When parents stop in for diapers, Healthy Start staff can see if there are other needs the parents have with the care of their infants.

Blaire Cope, community relations specialist with Central Health Start, has been working on the upcoming annual World’s Greatest Baby Shower set for noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Sumter County Fairgrounds.

“Our sponsors, Langley Health Services, Sunshine Health and Santora Education Lifeskills Foundation and local organizations make sure this a fun, educational event for expectant and new parents. Fathers are encouraged to come,” Cope said.

Exhibits from community partners and organizations will cover topics such as healthy lifestyles, child safety, early learning, positive parenting, and much more. Parents will have the opportunity to win door prizes and drawings. There is no cost to attend and pre-registration is not required.