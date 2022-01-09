79.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 9, 2022
Villager registers new address after forced out of man friend’s house after alleged attack

By Meta Minton
A Villager has registered a new address after she was forced out of her man friend’s house after an alleged attack on him.

Deanna Lynne Miller, 74, who had resided for several years at 1956 Glenmont Court in the Village of St. Charles, is facing a charge of aggravated battery following her arrest Dec. 16 at the man’s home. She remains free on $100 bond, which was posted by a Summerfield man.

Miller recently registered a new address with the Sumter County Clerk’s office. The address is a post office box at Village Pack N Ship on County Road 101.

Miller and the man with whom she had been living were arguing when she threw a cup of water in his face, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Miller went on to strike him on the side of the head with the cup, which was described in the arrest report as “clear hard plastic.”

The couple had been living together since 2016.

However, he had gone to court after she apparently refused to leave voluntarily from the home he had purchased in 2016 for $480,000.

He had retained the law firm of Bogin Munns & Munns to represent him in the matter in Sumter County Court. A writ of possession had been issued Dec. 14 instructing law enforcement to remove her from the property. She was arrested two days later as a result of the altercation.

She wrote a letter to the court, prior to her arrest, protesting her possible removal from the home.

“I devoted myself to him and his beautiful home, much like a wife does,” Miller wrote in a letter on file in court.

However, her letter went on to state that in June, he “acquired a girlfriend and our life crumbled.”

She was struggling to find work to finance her move out of the home.

“Even though I didn’t pay rent, I feel I earned my keep in many ways,” Miller wrote in the letter.

