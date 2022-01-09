79.3 F
Sunday, January 9, 2022
Volunteers needed for POA’s 2022 shredding event

By Staff Report

The Property Owners Association will hold a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 9 at the Wildwood Community Center.

This service is for POA members only. Tickets are required. To get  a ticket, log in to your POA Membership  account or send an email to [email protected]

To become a POA Member, go to POA4US.org  or use the FORM in the  POA Bulletin delivered to your driveway.

The POA needs volunteers to help with this free event. Duties range from directing cars to helping unload boxes from trunks. Shredder company will do the rest.

If interested to volunteering, contact Tita Dumagsa, POA director of volunteers. Email: [email protected] or call or text at: (352) 391-4828.

