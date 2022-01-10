Jonathan David Gilbert born January 19th 1964 died December 27th 2021. Born to George and June Gilbert ( Halladay ) of Ogdensburg, N.Y. He is survived by his wife of two years and partner of sixteen Tanya Newvine Gilbert. Two daughters and six grandchildren ; Cheyenne Whiteford of Gouverneur , N.Y. and his three grandchildren ; Schuyler, Sarie and Shiloh. Also, Matia Kinch of Rensselaer Falls N.Y and his other three grandchildren Serenity, Aislynn and David. Jonathan is survived by twelve siblings; Daniel and Lorie Gilbert of Heuvelton N.Y. , Debra and Paul Backus of Canton N.Y., Jeffrey and Debbie Gilbert of Schwenksville, P.A, Christopher and Bonnie Gilbert of Theresa N.Y, Marc Gilbert of Ogdensburg N.Y, Georgia and Kenneth Hargrave of Ogdensburg N.Y, Joel and Kim Gilbert of Ogdensburg N.Y, Marybeth and William Kovar of New Jersey, Andrew Gilbert of Ogdensburg N.Y, Kenneth and Michelle Gilbert of Jordan ,N.Y , Gregory Gilbert of Ogdensburg N.Y. , and Amy Gilbert of Rensselaer Falls N.Y. Predeceased by his father George.

Jonathan was a disabled veteran and served proudly in the army from May 3rd 1984 to march 3rd 1987 . He received a sharp shooter rifle badge , a overseas ribbon and good conduct award. Jonathan had several hobbies from riding his Harley Davidson to traveling in his RV with his wife to Florida for the winter months . He enjoyed, working with honey bees, fishing , boating and being on the Saint Lawrence River in their home having barbeques and bomb fires spending quality time with family and friends. Many of us will remember Jonathan by “Jonny Boy” but our mom will remember him by “Jonny Cakes . Until Then watch over us!

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster Street Wildwood, FL 34785.