69.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 10, 2022
type here...

Jonathan David Gilbert

By Staff Report
Jonathan David Gilbert
Jonathan David Gilbert

Jonathan David Gilbert born January 19th 1964 died December 27th 2021. Born to George and June Gilbert ( Halladay ) of Ogdensburg, N.Y. He is survived by his wife of two years and partner of sixteen Tanya Newvine Gilbert. Two daughters and six grandchildren ; Cheyenne Whiteford of Gouverneur , N.Y. and his three grandchildren ; Schuyler, Sarie and Shiloh. Also, Matia Kinch of Rensselaer Falls N.Y and his other three grandchildren Serenity, Aislynn and David. Jonathan is survived by twelve siblings; Daniel and Lorie Gilbert of Heuvelton N.Y. , Debra and Paul Backus of Canton N.Y., Jeffrey and Debbie Gilbert of Schwenksville, P.A, Christopher and Bonnie Gilbert of Theresa N.Y, Marc Gilbert of Ogdensburg N.Y, Georgia and Kenneth Hargrave of Ogdensburg N.Y, Joel and Kim Gilbert of Ogdensburg N.Y, Marybeth and William Kovar of New Jersey, Andrew Gilbert of Ogdensburg N.Y, Kenneth and Michelle Gilbert of Jordan ,N.Y , Gregory Gilbert of Ogdensburg N.Y. , and Amy Gilbert of Rensselaer Falls N.Y. Predeceased by his father George.

Jonathan was a disabled veteran and served proudly in the army from May 3rd 1984 to march 3rd 1987 . He received a sharp shooter rifle badge , a overseas ribbon and good conduct award. Jonathan had several hobbies from riding his Harley Davidson to traveling in his RV with his wife to Florida for the winter months . He enjoyed, working with honey bees, fishing , boating and being on the Saint Lawrence River in their home having barbeques and bomb fires spending quality time with family and friends. Many of us will remember Jonathan by “Jonny Boy” but our mom will remember him by “Jonny Cakes . Until Then watch over us!

There are no services scheduled at this time.
Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster Street Wildwood, FL 34785.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

COVID-19 is spreading and yet people won’t wear masks

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, can’t believe that with COVID-19 spreading like wildfire, masks are not being worn in The Villages.

Book offers all you need to know about President Trump

A Village of El Cortez resident contends Trump put Americans in real danger when he was in the White House. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Suspension of commissioners proves you can’t go against the Developer

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends the suspension of two Sumter County commissioners proves you can’t go against the Developer of The Villages.

January 3 article about the arrest of a man with AR-15 in his truck

A Village of Lynnhaven man disagrees with a Villages-News.com news article about a weapon. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Wife’s injured ankle leads to painful experience in accessing ER at Brownwood

A Village of Fenney resident describes an injury his wife suffered made more painful because of the inability to access the ER facility near Brownwood. He calls for the situation to be resolved “immediately.”

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos