Monday, January 10, 2022
Official hopes to avoid Hawkins mistake at $430,000 walking path at Lake Miona

By Meta Minton

An official is hoping that when a new $430,000 walking path is constructed at Lake Miona, it won’t suffer from the same flooding problem as the walking path in the Village of Hawkins.

Flooding has been occurring at the Hawkins walking path south of State Road 44 and many residents have been unhappy with the soggy situation at the path near their new homes. Last week, the Developer announced plans to address that situation.

The Project Wide Advisory Committee will be funding a new nature path, and PWAC member Dennis Hayes is seeking assurance that the same “methodology” used at the Hawkins trail won’t be repeated at Lake Miona.

Director of Property Management Bruce Brown, at Monday’s PWAC meeting, indicated that the Hawkins walking path was built directly next to a wetland area. That path will be raised up to rectify the flooding problem.

Brown noted that a “full engineering analysis” has gone into the planning for the Lake Miona Walking Trail, which will offer a picturesque walk for Villagers along the Black Lake Preserve. The 6-foot-wide nature path will be a 1.3-mile roundtrip, out and back. An entry point will be located near the Lake Miona Recreation Center on Buena Vista Boulevard. It will be off limits to dogs, bicycles and motorized vehicles, such as golf carts.

The Lake Miona Trail will be located along the Black Lake Preserve.

“The Lake Miona Path will be able to serve the residents for many, many years,” Brown added.

