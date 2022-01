To the Editor:

I’m not a golfer, don’t frequent the pools much, not a club joiner either. So very few amenities I avail myself of. I’m partial to flowers though, and I must say I get much pleasure out of the landscape and annual flower beds along the roadside. The landscapers outdid themselves with the marigolds on Morse Boulevard this planting. It’s like bursts of sunshine with the hybrid sun yellow and bright orange blossoms. Thank you for a job well done.

Anne Merrow

Village of Duval