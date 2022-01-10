The Villages reclaims top spot as nation’s No. 1 master-planned community

The Villages has reclaimed the top spot as the nation’s No. 1 master-planned community.

The Villages has wrested the No. 1 spot from Lakewood Ranch, which rose to the top spot last year for mid-year sales.

The Villages has notched 4,004 sales for 2021. That is 65 percent greater than the pace last year, according to data released by Real Estate Consulting which has tracked such numbers since 1994.

Lakewood Ranch reported 2,574 sales for 2021, falling to No. 2 in the ranking. Lakewood Ranch also offers a “villages” concept. The 20 villages each have their own style and amenities. The community boasts A-Rated schools, trails and parks, a sports campus, farmer’s market, golf and country clubs, resort-style pools, shopping and dining.

Other top selling master-planned communities for 2021 were:

• Summerlin of Las Vegas, Nevada – 1,619

• Cane Bay Plantation of Charleston, S.C.- 1,147

• Ontario Ranch of Ontario, Calif. – 1,070