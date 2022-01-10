We have the tools to fight the spread of COVID-19

We need to be mindful of protecting ourselves -and others – as COVID-19 numbers are rising across the nation and right here at home.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reminds us we all have tools to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Vaccines

Vaccines remain the best public health measure to protect people from COVID-19, slow transmission, and reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging.

COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death.

Scientists are currently investigating Omicron, including how protected fully vaccinated people will be against infection, hospitalization, and death.

CDC recommends that everyone 5 years and older protect themselves from COVID-19 by getting fully vaccinated

CDC recommends that everyone ages 16 years and older get a booster shot after completing their primary COVID-19 vaccination series. You are eligible for a booster at 5 months after completing Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, 6 months after completing Moderna primary series, and two months after the initial J&J/Janssen vaccine. Individuals ages 16-17 are only eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Masks

Masks offer protection against all variants.

CDC continues to recommend wearing a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high community transmission , regardless of vaccination status.

CDC provides advice about masks for people who want to learn more about what type of mask is right for them depending on their circumstances.

Testing

Tests can tell you if you are currently infected with COVID-19.