The Villages
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Another manifestation of Trump Derangement Syndrome

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The Letter to the Editor by Suzie Quintana is simply another manifestation of Trump Derangement Syndrome. It’s obvious that the author hates President Trump and his supporters. She used your forum to market her book.
It’s just another rehash of issues already made public and, of which, people have already made their judgement.
If one hates President Trump they will see a negative in any of his efforts. The left cried Russia, Russia, Russia for months and it turned out to be a Clinton manufactured lie. Her book will be filled these types of hit pieces.

Larry Moran
Village of Mallory Square

 

