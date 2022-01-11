To the Editor:

The Letter to the Editor by Suzie Quintana is simply another manifestation of Trump Derangement Syndrome. It’s obvious that the author hates President Trump and his supporters. She used your forum to market her book.

It’s just another rehash of issues already made public and, of which, people have already made their judgement.

If one hates President Trump they will see a negative in any of his efforts. The left cried Russia, Russia, Russia for months and it turned out to be a Clinton manufactured lie. Her book will be filled these types of hit pieces.

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square