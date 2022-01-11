Arthur Stephen Hondzinski, a Korean War Veteran, joined his beloved wife in Heaven on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Art was born in Buffalo, NY and moved to The Villages in 2007. Art enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing cards and had a special place in his heart for his Yorkie, Samantha that he doted over every day. Arthur is survived by sons, Mark (Pam) Scott, Edward (Melissa) Hondzinski; grandchildren; Michael, Meghan, Lilly and Hanna and brother Leonard Hondzinski (Debra) and many friends. Visitation will be held at the Lady Lake Chapel of Beyers Funeral Home, 134 North Highway 27/441 on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 10:00 AM followed by a prayer service at 11:00 AM. A Military Funeral will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at 1:30 PM.

