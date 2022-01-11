COVID-19 precautions not a priority at local facility

To the Editor:

I recently had the misadventure of being “hospitalized” at LifeStream behavioral hospital in Leesburg on a Baker Act. While I probably deserved it, I was incredulous at their policies concerning COVID-19. They have no protocol concerning the pandemic. No patients have masks, and if you come with one , they confiscate it deeming it a “suicide risk” because of the strings attached to the mask. No social distancing, no masks. I have underlying medical problems, they could care less. I was roomed with an individual who continually vomited on the floor when he wasn’t urinating anywhere except the toilet. A total snake pit.

Brad Morrow

Village of Lynnhaven