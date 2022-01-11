Governor’s State of the State address takes aim at ‘Faciuan declarations’

Gov. Ron DeSantis praised Florida as “the freest state in these United States” and took aim at “Faciuan declarations” in Tuesday’s State of the State address.

“While so many around the country have consigned the people’s rights to the graveyard, Florida has stood as freedom’s vanguard,” DeSantis said in a speech before the legislature.

He pointed to the state’s business-friendly approach to the COVID-19 pandemic and took aim at government mandates that have negatively impacted schools and Americans’ livelihoods in other parts of the country.

“These unprecedented policies have been as ineffective as they have been destructive. They are grounded more in blind adherence to Faucian declarations than they are in the constitutional traditions that are the foundation of free nations,” DeSantis said in the final State of the State address of his first term as governor.

DeSantis also recommended a budget of $99.7 billion with more than $15 billion in reserve. He called it one of the largest surpluses in state history.

“Florida’s revenues have exceeded estimates by billions of dollars over the past year. December’s revenues came in at more than $500 million over the latest monthly estimate,” he said.

With a nod to his potential presidential ambitions, DeSantis lashed out about enforcement issues at the United States’ border with Mexico.

“Rather than defend our sovereignty and enforce the border, the federal government has released hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens to communities across the U.S., shipping them to Florida at alarming rates, including by sending clandestine flights in the dark of night,” DeSantis said.

He declared that Florida should not be made to bear the burden of the federal government’s “lawless open border” policies.

“I am also requesting funds so that when the feds dump illegal aliens in Florida, the state can re-route them to states that have sanctuary policies,” he said.