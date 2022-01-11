65.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
type here...

Governor’s State of the State address takes aim at ‘Faciuan declarations’

By Staff Report

Gov. Ron DeSantis praised Florida as “the freest state in these United States” and took aim at “Faciuan declarations” in Tuesday’s State of the State address.

“While so many around the country have consigned the people’s rights to the graveyard, Florida has stood as freedom’s vanguard,” DeSantis said in a speech before the legislature.

He pointed to the state’s business-friendly approach to the COVID-19 pandemic and took aim at government mandates that have negatively impacted schools and Americans’ livelihoods in other parts of the country.

Gov. Ron DeSantis at Tuesdays State of the State Address
Gov. Ron DeSantis at Tuesday’s State of the State address.

“These unprecedented policies have been as ineffective as they have been destructive. They are grounded more in blind adherence to Faucian declarations than they are in the constitutional traditions that are the foundation of free nations,” DeSantis said in the final State of the State address of his first term as governor.

DeSantis also recommended a budget of $99.7 billion with more than $15 billion in reserve. He called it one of the largest surpluses in state history.

“Florida’s revenues have exceeded estimates by billions of dollars over the past year. December’s revenues came in at more than $500 million over the latest monthly estimate,” he said.

With a nod to his potential presidential ambitions, DeSantis lashed out about enforcement issues at the United States’ border with Mexico.

“Rather than defend our sovereignty and enforce the border, the federal government has released hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens to communities across the U.S., shipping them to Florida at alarming rates, including by sending clandestine flights in the dark of night,” DeSantis said.

He declared that Florida should not be made to bear the burden of the federal government’s “lawless open border” policies.

“I am also requesting funds so that when the feds dump illegal aliens in Florida, the state can re-route them to states that have sanctuary policies,” he said.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Another manifestation of Trump Derangement Syndrome

A Village of Mallory Square man cites another example of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Read his Letter to the Editor.

COVID-19 precautions not a priority at local facility

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes a local facility that, in his opinion, is disregarding any and all safety precautions in connection with COVID-19.

County commissioners suspended prior to any conviction

A Village of Osceola Hills resident is expressing disappointment in Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending two elected officials. Read her Letter to the Editor.

How Democracy really dies

A Village of Collier resident, in a Letter to the Editor, provides an analysis on how democracy dies.

The flowers look great

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Duval resident expresses admiration for the flowers in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos