Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Speeding driver from Guatemala arrested for driving without license

By Meta Minton
A speeding driver from Guatemala was arrested for driving without a license.

Omar Esau Camposeco Guillen, 37, was driving a black Honda passenger car Monday night on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was caught on radar traveling at 73 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Camposeco Guillen admitted he did not have a driver’s license. A check confirmed he had never been issued a driver’s license.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.

