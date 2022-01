The Sumter County Commission held its first meeting since the suspension last week of two of its members.

The three-member commission was gaveled into session Tuesday night at Everglades Recreation Center by the board’s chairman, Craig Estep. The quorum was made up by Commissioners Doug Gilpin and Garry Breeden.

Oren Miller and Gary Search were suspended from their duties as commissioners this past week by Gov. Ron DeSantis as a result of their arrests in December on felony perjury charges.