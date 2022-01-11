William Lee Nelson, 79, The Villages, Florida went to be with the Lord on January 8, 2022 at The Villages Hospice House under the loving care of his family and staff of Cornerstone Hospice. William was born on July 3, 1942 in Rockford, Illinois to his parents Harold Nelson and Edna (Johnson) Nelson. He was retired from Woodward Governor Company where he worked as a Foreman in the Logistics Department. He and his wife moved to The Villages, Florida from Rockford, Illinois in 2010. He was of the Catholic faith and attended St. Timothy Catholic Church in The Villages. William was a lifetime member of both The Veterans of Foreign Wars and The American Legion Post # 347 of Lady Lake, Florida. He enjoyed watching sporting events, playing golf in The Villages, and going swimming in the community pool. When he was younger, he was very active in sports especially playing basketball. William is survived by his loving wife of 34 years: Bonnie M. Nelson of The Villages, FL; two sons: Tyler L. Hamilton and his wife Emily of Sachse, TX and Gregory L. Nelson of Rockford, IL; a daughter: Terra L. Machande and her husband Daniel of The Villages, FL; a brother: Bob Nelson and his wife Megan of Fox Valley, WI; four loving grandchildren: Kyle Machande, Edmond Hamilton, Elliott Hamilton and Kody Machande; a niece: Christina and a nephew: Tommy.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 11:00AM at Heritage Community Church in Fruitland Park, Florida with Pastor Sidney Brock officiating.