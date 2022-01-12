Deakin will continue to serve as AAC chair despite rival nomination

Don Deakin will continue to serve as the chairman of the Amenity Authority Committee despite a rival nomination made for the chairmanship at Wednesday’s meeting at Savannah Center.

Deakin has served as the AAC chairman for a year. He indicated he wished to continue to serve in that capacity for another year, as has been the custom of the AAC.

However, AAC member Ann Forrester put forth the nomination of Carl Bell as chairman.

She said she believed that Bell, who has served 14 years on the AAC, should carry the gavel in his final year on the committee. Bell has indicated he will not run for another term on the AAC.

Deakin pointed out that Bell has served five times as chairman and also has served as vice chairman.

AAC member Donna Kempa nominated Deakin for another term as chairman. The nomination was seconded by AAC member Sandy Mott.

Deakin will serve another term as chairman.