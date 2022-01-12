Early morning outage knocks out power for nearly 2,500 SECO customers

An early morning outage knocked out power for nearly 2,500 SECO Energy customers.

A “surge” came through at 4:51 a.m. Wednesday, according to a SECO customer living in the Village of Bridgeport at Laurel Valley. Power went out completely at 4:55 a.m.

The power remained out for more than an hour. That customer’s power was reportedly restored at 6:14 a.m., but went off again at about 7:30 a.m.

However, SECO customers in Rio Grande, Tierra Del Sol and De La Vista were reporting their power was still out at about 7 a.m.

The source of the problem appeared to be at the Lake Ella Substation. A crew was on site at about 6 a.m. trying to determine the root cause of the service interruption.

