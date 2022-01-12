50 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Early morning outage knocks out power for nearly 2,500 SECO customers

By Staff Report

An early morning outage knocked out power for nearly 2,500 SECO Energy customers.

A “surge” came through at 4:51 a.m. Wednesday, according to a SECO customer living in the Village of Bridgeport at Laurel Valley. Power went out completely at 4:55 a.m.

This map from SECO Energy showed the extent of the early morning outage.

The power remained out for more than an hour. That customer’s power was reportedly restored at 6:14 a.m., but went off again at about 7:30 a.m.

However, SECO customers in Rio Grande, Tierra Del Sol and De La Vista were reporting their power was still out at about 7 a.m.

The source of the problem appeared to be at the Lake Ella Substation. A crew was on site at about 6 a.m. trying to determine the root cause of the service interruption.

Let us know the status of your power at [email protected]

